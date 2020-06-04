Evangel University revises Fall 2020 schedule, cancels Fall Break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Evangel University has revised its Fall 2020 schedule “in response to the coronavirus pandemic and in an effort to ensure the health and safety of its campus community”, according to a press release.

Fall break has been canceled and eliminated from the schedule.

Therefore, the new start date has been moved up one week. Classes will begin on August 21, 2020. The fall semester will then end on November 24, just before Thanksgiving.

“We are dedicated to providing the best – and safest – community we can for the success of our students. We are monitoring the progress of the phased opening of the country and will continue to follow CDC and local public health guidelines for safety.” Evangel President Carol A. Taylor, Ph.D.

The schedule change still meets the Department of Education requirements for instruction. The university said they will work with any students who may need to extend their time on campus.

The full Fall 2020 semester adjusted schedule for traditional undergraduate students is below: