Evangel pays lunch bills, gives hoodies to students at Weller Elementary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Christmas spirit came early for the students at Weller Elementary Monday morning.

Evangel athletes planned to donate sweatshirt hoodies to all students, teachers, and staff at Weller, according to a press release.

Due to extra funds from a fundraiser this year, the athletes were able to pay any unpaid lunches. They presented a check for $467.69 for the lunches.

“It’s just something that is not only impacting our students right away, but it’s also impacting our families. And as a community school, that’s something that we want to make sure we’re doing at all times, something that impacts the students and their families. So this is just one less thing they have to worry about in the holiday season,” says Meghan Reed, School Community Liason, Weller Elementary.