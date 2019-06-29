Europe on ‘red alert’ as heatwave breaks temperature records, causes wildfires, claims multiple lives

EUROPE (FOX) — Europe has been hit with a record-breaking heatwave, with temperatures soaring past 110 F and already taking several peoples’ lives.

The temperature in France hit its record high – 114.6 F – in the southern village of Gallargues-le-Montueux.

The previous record was 111 F during a heatwave back in 2003 that took the lives of thousands of people.

Weather experts say the heatwave is due to hot air drawn in from northern Africa, which is caused by high pressure over central Europe and a storm stalling over the Atlantic.

Mayor Freddy Cerda said the temperature is just what his village has to “put up with.”

To read the rest of the story, click here.