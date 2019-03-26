Ethics Complaint Against Mayor Pro-Tem Jan Fisk Submitted over Alleged Conflict of Interest

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD – Tonight, city council also responded to a complaint lodged at Mayor Pro Tem Jan Fisk. 

A complaint was filed late last year accusing Fisk of violating the city’s code of ethics.

Fisk and her husband own J. Howard Fisk limousines. 

The ethics complaint says Fisk Limo was the low bidder for two city contracts after Jan Fisk was appointed to council in 2012. 

The city tweeted: “Mayor Ken Mcclure received a letter signed by several council members requesting council considers referring alleged conflicts of interest related to Fisk to an independent hearing examiner.” Fisk agreed. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss