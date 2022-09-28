NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a runaway inmate has been located and returned to custody.

Micheal Durison

Micheal Durison, 41, escaped custody while receiving treatment at Freeman Neosho by assaulting a corrections officer and fleeing the scene on September 18th.

According to a release from NSCO, multiple tips sent to detectives allowed them and the Joplin Police Department to find and arrest Durison inside a travel trailer at 1808 W. 20th in Joplin.

A 20-year-old woman found with Durison was also taken into custody. Charges are being requested against her for hindering prosecution.

Originally, Durison was being held for charges in Louisiana but now faces numerous charges through Newton County too. These include:

First Degree Assault

First Degree Robbery

Armed Criminal Action

Disarming a Corrections Officer

Escape from Custody

Durison is being held without bond.