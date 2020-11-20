EPA: $3.2M awarded to Arkansas for water quality protection

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced a $3.2 million grant for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission with the goal to protect water quality.

The funding will go to support management programs for nonpoint source water pollution — this is caused by rainfall or snowmelt and it carries pollutants into rivers, lakes and other bodies of water.

“Water quality is of the upmost importance to farmers, and so is regulatory consistency,” said Wheeler. “The Trump Administration’s recent Navigable Waters Protection Rule has shown that EPA listened to farmers’ complaints about the unworkability of the previous rule, and this new water quality grant funding shows that the federal government is listening to farmers concerns about non-source pollution.”

“Arkansas is the Natural State, a title we carry with pride and honor,” said Arkansas Farm Bureau President Rich Hillman.

Wheeler visited Little Rock on Thursday, November 19.