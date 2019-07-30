1  of  2
Energy efficiency vs. building costs: Springfield code changes spark debate

by: Katie Kull

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) – New homes in Springfield may soon be held to a higher standard.

Under a city proposal, home builders would have to take a few extra steps and spend a little bit more to keep homes well-insulated and sealed – a move officials say will save homeowners some money on their utility bills and be better for the earth.

Officials hope it will strike a middle ground between two groups with competing interests.

On one side, builders say the stricter guidelines will make homes too expensive. On the other, environmentalists say the city’s guidelines don’t go far enough to ensure energy efficiency.

The proposed code would set new requirements for:

  • Sealing ducts
  • Installing insulation
  • Meeting energy ratings

