Energy Bill Funds Available for Families in Washington County

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Economic Opportunity Agency is providing utility payments for low income families starting Monday.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps families pay their energy bills so they can cool their homes during the hot summer months.

Two hopeful families who say the help could make a big difference in their lives.

“We constantly got to keep it going all the time because we have high temperatures here you know, close to 100 degrees, and I can’t afford to let the kids burn up nor myself, said Frank Lucas.

Lucas is a single parent with three kids. He says paying all the bills is a struggle, but paying the power bill is a necessity.

“I can’t go without lights, I got kids and it’s very hot in Fayetteville at the moment,” Lucas says.

“I pay my rent and what’s left over is only so much on your bills when you don’t get very much anyway as it is,” said Roy Glass.

Glass is disabled and has two kids of his own. Like Lucas, Glass is in a similar situation.

“You got electric, gas, water, then you got food, and then you got kids that you got to take care of, what they need for school, grand-babies,” Glass said.

With assistance from the Economic Opportunity Agency, their energy bills will be covered this summer — removing some of the worry and stress.

“A month ago we started helping the elderly and disabled that are on food stamps and we’ve processed probably $113 in applications since then,” said Casey beaver, Director of Operations for Economic Opportunity Agency.

Over 1100 families have been helped by this program so far this summer in addition to over 150 families coming in today.

“The sooner the better, because it’s first-come, first-serve,” Beaver said.

Assistance is based on household size and income, and the help will is available until the funds run out.

“You got medical bills so it’s a lot of stuff you got to deal with, and with places like EOA they help out a lot. I’m glad they’re around because I would probably be asking around for money,” Lucas said.

“It made us understand that there’s still good hearts to help families that are in need and time are tough nowadays, I really appreciate it me and my family,” Glass said.

For more information, visit www.eoawc.org.