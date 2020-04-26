ENDANGERED: SPD is looking for this 13-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department says 13-year-old Cameron Wells was last seen on Saturday, April 25th at around 11 a.m. Now, they’re asking for your help in finding her.

“Wells was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie,” SPD said in a statement Saturday night.

Wells is described as being 5′ 5″, with brown eyes and dark brown hair, which is shaved on the left side and shoulder-length on the right side.

SPD says Cameron’s cell phone pinged near Grove, Oklahoma but could not be located.

If you have any information about Wells’ whereabouts, call Springfield Police at 417-864-1810 or call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).