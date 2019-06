SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield police department is looking for 79-year-old James Zeilmann.

Zeilmann was on his way to the dentist but never arrived for his appointment. He has not been heard from since.

Zeilmann is described in a Highway Patrol statement as having “gray hair, blue eyes”.

The statement says he also has Dementia.

Anyone with information about Zeilmann’s location or well-being should call Springfield Police at (417) 864-1786.