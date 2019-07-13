Endangered Silver Advisory : Springfield Police are searching for Marjorie A. Jones

The Springfield Police Department has called an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for Marjorie A. Jones.

Jones is a white, female, 62-years-old, 5’5” tall, 130 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

She was traveling from New York to Oklahoma in a Gold 2006 Toyota Rav 4 bearing New York, AVK4379. The vehicle has a spare tire on the back with a cover. The cover could have brown tape on a tear.

Jones is also believed to be traveling with a yellow Labrador Retriever dog.

She is reported to have PTSD, Lupus, ADHD and reportedly suffers from paranoia.

Jones last spoke with her family by phone in Waynesville, MO.

Anyone with information is urged to dial 911 or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.