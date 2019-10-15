ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Roy Adam Albin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Polk County Sheriff’s department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Roy Adam Albin.

Albin is described as a white male, 70, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a ball cap, sunglasses, a western denim snap-button shirt, a black nylon jacket, dark grey sweat pants, and camouflage slippers.

The statement says he suffers from high blood pressure, heart trouble, depression, and narrowing of his vascular veins in his brain. He may become confused.

Albin drives a red 2014 ram pickup truck with MO licenses plate 6CW525. His truck was last seen at 2200 E Aldrich rd in Bolivar Mo.

Anyone with information about Albin’s location or well-being should call Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 417-777-39211.

This is a developing story.