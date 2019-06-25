Endangered silver advisory: Lee’s Summit Highway Patrol is searching for Richard Hamm

Richard Hamm

An endangered silver advisory alert has been called for Richard Eugene Hamm.

Hamm was last seen at Excelsior Springs, MO at 7:55a.m.

He is described as a white male, age 63, 5’06” tall, 130 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, wears glasses, scar on left eye, right hand, right wrist, and right forearm.

Hamm is diagnosed with Dementia and was on his way to a doctors appointment in Kansas City, MO and did not arrive.

he was seen driving a white 2012 Scion XB bearing Missouri, CU3C6E

If you have any information please contact Missouri State Highway Patrol Lee’s Summit at (816) 622-0800.