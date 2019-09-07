ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY CANCELLED: Larry Goade Jr found safe

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Endangered Silver Advisory for Larry Goade Jr. has been cancelled.

Goade was located safe at a friend’s residence, according to Cedar County officials.

PREVIOUS STORY:

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Larry Goade Jr., a man missing from Stockton.

Goade is a 77-year-old white male, six feet tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, an orange shirt, black jeans and cowboy boots.

According to Cedar County officials, he tried to walk home to his home in El Dorado Springs after “his vehicle became disabled at Casey’s in Stockton.”

Goade is diagnosed with dementia.

If you find him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 417-276-5233.