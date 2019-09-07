ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY CANCELLED: Larry Goade Jr found safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Cedar County Sheriff’s Office

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Endangered Silver Advisory for Larry Goade Jr. has been cancelled.

Goade was located safe at a friend’s residence, according to Cedar County officials.

PREVIOUS STORY:

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Larry Goade Jr., a man missing from Stockton.

Goade is a 77-year-old white male, six feet tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, an orange shirt, black jeans and cowboy boots.

According to Cedar County officials, he tried to walk home to his home in El Dorado Springs after “his vehicle became disabled at Casey’s in Stockton.”

Goade is diagnosed with dementia.

If you find him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 417-276-5233.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now