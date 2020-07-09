Endangered Silver Advisory issued for Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing Pulaski County man.

Fred R. Taylor Jr., 89, is a white male with white hair and blue eyes.

He should be wearing black-rimmed glasses and possibly overalls.

Taylor went missing from Harlen Lane in St. Robert the morning of July 4th.

He was last seen driving away from his home in a tan 2003 Dodge Dakota with license plate number 5GV25.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at 573-774-6196.