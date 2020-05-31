Endangered Silver Advisory for Springfield woman

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Virginia Jacques.

She is a white female with grey hair and brown eyes, 80 pounds, 5 feet, and 2 inches tall.

Virginia is 88-years-old. She was wearing a long sleeve shirt and slacks when she went missing on May 30, 2020. Virginia was last seen at 4323 E. Farm Road 64, Springfield, Missouri.

She has Alzheimer’s disease and paranoia. A unique characteristic of hers is she is missing one of her front teeth.

Virginia told her son she was going to a wedding or a funeral before leaving. The vehicle information is a silver 2012 Chevrolet Sonic bearing MO, FJ5H7U.

She may be en route to the area of Glenstone Avenue and Kearney Street or Kansas Expressway and Kearney Street in Springfield, Missouri.

If you have seen this missing person or heard any information about where she may be, call 911 to contact your nearest law enforcement agency or call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 686-4040.