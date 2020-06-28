ENDANGERED SILVER Advisory for Monett man David Henry

MONETT, Mo.– The Monett Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory last night for David Henry, 71. The incident occurred at Countryside Care Center, 385 S. Eisenhower, Monett, Missouri at 7:30 p.m. yesterday, June 27.

Henry is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 235 pounds, white hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black or blue ball cap, red shirt and blue jeans, as well as wearing glasses and uses a cane.

Henry was last seen at Countryside Care Center in Monett. He has diabetes and had not recently taken medication. He also has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees the missing person, or has any information related to the missing person should call 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241 extension 2.