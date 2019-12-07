Endangered Silver Advisory alert for Kansas man

MISSOURI — Kansas Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory Alert for Nabih Ibrihim Abdou on Dec. 7 at 2:00 a.m.

The missing person is an 85 year old white male, wearing a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants. He is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 161 pounds.

Abdou is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

His vehicle description is a gray 2005 Lexus LS 430 bearing Kansas, 850BAO and last seen at I-435 northbound from US -24, Missouri.

He has not been heard from since.

If anyone sees this missing person or vehicle immediately call 911 or the nearest law enforcement or call the Spring Hill, Kansas Police Department at (913) 592-2700.