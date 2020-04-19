Endangered Silver Advisory Alert activated for Jean Anne Burton

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for Jean Anne Burton.

She is a 67-year-old white female, 5 inches and 6 feet tall, weighs 138 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her type of clothing is unknown.

Burton went missing on Saturday (4/18/20) at 5:30 p.m. It occurred at 8131 Harris Avenue in Raytown.

Her medical conditions are depression, bipolar disorder, and heart condition.

The missing adult could be driving in a dark red unknown year Hyundai Sonata bearing with Missouri license plate PS0N1J.

She was last seen en route to Lee’s Summit via unknown routes of travel.

Anyone has seen or knows any information about this missing person call 911 or Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.