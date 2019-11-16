Endangered person advisory: John David Hacker

BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Polk County Sheriff’s office issued an endangered person advisory for 39-year-old John David Hacker.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, has a beard and possibly wearing browned rimmed glasses.

Hacker left the residence on foot on Nov. 15 at 10:00 a.m. not wearing a coat.

He was wearing a green pullover shirt, unknown color boxers, navy blue slippers with white soles. Maybe wearing unknown athletic color pants.

Hacker also suffers from mental illness and depression he is possibly hallucinating from heavily medication.

Hacker does not have his medication with him.

If you’ve seen this missing person or anyone having information please dial 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (417)-777-3911

