Endangered person advisory issued in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department released an endangered person advisory for a person who went missing on September 28th.

15-year-old Maddalee M. Lands has been missing from Springfield since about 11 p.m. on September 28th and was wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

She is described as a white female with blue eyes, black hair. She is approximately 205 lbs., and 5’10”. A possible associate is 52-year-old Glenn S. Bergesch.

On September 29th, Maddalee received a message from Bergesch through social media saying that he was coming to pick her up.

However, new information released by the Springfield Police Department Tuesday afternoon indicates Maddalee is not with Bergesch.

Anyone with information regarding the wellbeing of Maddalee is encouraged to call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).