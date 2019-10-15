Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missing Greene County Teen

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager.

Zakary J. Javurek, 16, is a white male, 5 feet 2 inches, 110 pounds, has light brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray North Face hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants.

Javurek told his parents he was going to a friend’s house around 6 p.m. on Monday, October 14. Shortly after, Javurek’s parents were contacted by his friends about a concerning video posted on Snapchat. Javurek takes prescribed medication for depression.

He was last seen walking into a wooded area north of his friend’s home on South Hemlock in Springfield, Missouri.

Anyone having any information should contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040.

