ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY issued for Columbia teenager Seven S Holliday

COLUMBIA, Mo.– The Columbia Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for 15-year-old Seven S Holliday. Holliday is a black female, 5-foot-1-inch, 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and grey sports bra and black shorts.

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. on North Keene Street in Columbia, Missouri on May 11. Holliday was discovered missing from her residence, with further investigation revealing she had been in contact with unknown subjects on dating apps. She left with no shoes or personal belongings.

Anyone who sees the missing person, suspect, associate or anybody who has any information related to the endangered missing person are being asked to immediately dial 911 or call the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652.