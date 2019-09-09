ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Britney Lee Moris

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora police department issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Britney Lee Moris.

The incident happened at 610 S Washington Apartment B, Aurora, MO at 5:00 am on September 9, 2019.


Moris is a white female, age 13, 5’0, 105 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, with freckles. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt with an alien eating a pizza on the front of it. She was with a brown corgi dog.

She was seen in her residence. Suspects are believed to be Andy, an unknown male, age unknown and Riley, an unknown, transgender male, age 16-19.

If anyone sees her or has any information please call the Aurora Police at 417-678-5025 or dial 911.

This is a developing story.

