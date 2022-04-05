SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered missing person.

Kesley L. Marquez, 24, has blonde hair and blue eyes, with a flower tattoo on her chest and a Playboy bunny tattoo on her neck. Marquez is a white female, 130 pounds, and 5’4” tall. Marquez was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, pink shoes, and carrying a green purse.

Marquez left her residence on foot and is without her required medication. It is possible that Marquez is en route to the St. Louis area.

Anyone with information relating to her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810