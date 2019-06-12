EMT Students to Compete at International Competition

REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Students working toward their emergency medical technician certifications at the Gibson Technical Center will make their way to Florida to compete in the HOSA International Leadership Conference on June 19.

In the weeks leading up to the competition, a group of 12 EMT students have prepared for the conference.

“You do work during the summer, it’s not like you go have a summer break, you are working still,” said EMT student Ben Martin.

High school juniors and seniors can enroll at Gibson Tech for dual credit, and even test for the proper certification before graduation.

Nearly 10,000 students from around the globe will compete in the categories of CPR, Life Support Skills, CERT and Prepared Speaking.

“I wrote my speech about Forrest Gump, and how he breaks the braces off of his legs and runs towards his purpose,” said Jaline Meeks, who placed third in Prepared Speaking at an earlier competition. “I said that’s what this class does for me, it breaks me from my braces and lets me run towards my purpose.”

In addition to donations, the aspiring paramedics raised funds to travel to Orlando by selling chocolate and hosting car washes.

Students attending the conference include Jonelle Graves, Heaven Phillips, Rances Dowdy, Andrew Highfill, Carissa Foryce, Jennifer Rogers, Isabella Dilliner, Jason Wasie, Brandon Bjorge, Ben Martin, Shelby Milburn and Jaline Meeks.