EMS teams are working to save people during the recent overdose spike

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The recent overdose spike that hit Springfield has both law enforcement, and paramedics at the forefront of the issue.

EMS teams are working to save the lives of those who take the deadly combination of Heroin and Fentanyl.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says the short time frame of the overdoses suggests it was one very bad batch.

“That speaks to us that it came in one shipment, and went out, it affected 40-50 people,” Sheriff Arnott said. “We know of over 40 but it could be another 20 more that we have no idea.”

As law enforcement zeroes in on a source, paramedics are there to clean up the mess made by the deadly drugs.

Mercy EMS Director Bob Patterson says the number of overdoses is starting to go down, but are still higher than normal. Police confirmed that a person overdosed yesterday in front of this Cenex on South Glenstone, but was revived with Narcan.

“The biggest challenge with that is respiratory depression, and the patients’ inability to breathe appropriately,” Patterson said. “That’s the primary focus. Making sure the respiratory effort is supported until we can provide them enough Narcan to kind of reverse that overdose situation.”

He says time is precious in these situations, and they can happen anywhere, putting citizens in a tough spot.

“The one thing I would encourage all folks who think they may be encountering someone is to learn that rescue breathing technique, and support that patients breathing,” Patterson said.

Patterson says EMS crews around the state, are finalizing a project with the state for “leave-behind kits” for families and friends of those who they think could overdose again. Those kits would contain a breathing mask and a dose of Narcan.