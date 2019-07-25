Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Employee injured after crash into store

News
Posted: / Updated:
Dollar Tree_1531485959481.jpg.jpg

ST JOSEPH, Mo.– A Missouri store employee was injured when a pick-up truck crashed into a Dollar Tree Wednesday, July 24.

It happened at around 2 p.m. while the driver of that vehicle was inside shopping. She had left her nine and five-year-old children unattended in the truck while it was running.

Police say the accident happened when one of the kids got out of the back seat.

Patrick Zeamer St. Joseph police said, “Left two children unattended and one of the children got in the front seat and knocked it into gear. The children have some scrapes and stuff on them. There will be an investigation to determine why the children were left unattended.”

The employee was taken the hospital with mild to moderate injuries.

Co-workers are cleaning up the mess but they don’t know how long it will be before the store can re-open.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now