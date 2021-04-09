Emission testing could soon end in counties near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Emission testing could soon be a thing of the past for people living in counties surrounding St. Louis.

The Missouri Senate voted to end testing for residents in St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties, but the Post-Dispatch said ending the federally mandated emissions program in those counties could result in the loss of $52 million in funding for MoDOT.

The bill’s sponsor, State Senator Bill Eigle, a Republican from Weldon Spring said he doesn’t believe the EPA will take action against the state. Opponents say they don’t like taking that risk.