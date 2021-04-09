Emission testing could soon end in counties near St. Louis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Emission testing could soon be a thing of the past for people living in counties surrounding St. Louis.

The Missouri Senate voted to end testing for residents in St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties, but the Post-Dispatch said ending the federally mandated emissions program in those counties could result in the loss of $52 million in funding for MoDOT.

The bill’s sponsor, State Senator Bill Eigle, a Republican from Weldon Spring said he doesn’t believe the EPA will take action against the state. Opponents say they don’t like taking that risk.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now