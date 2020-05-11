Elephant Rocks and Castlewood state parks reopen

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Elephant Rocks and Castlewood state parks reopened Monday, May 11, to the public but with social distancing measures n place, according to a press release from Missouri State Parks.

While the parks will be open the capacity will be monitored closely in order to prevent overcrowding, the press release stated. If a park is nearing capacity, gates or parking lots may close temporarily.

“Missouri State Parks are experiencing record crowds as people take advantage of the outdoor opportunities we have to offer,” Mike Sutherland, director of the department’s Division of State Parks. “We ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation as we implement measures to minimize congestion and maintain social distancing at our facilities.”

Visitors are asked to follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Mike Parson:

Keep a minimum distance of six feet between you and others.

Avoid crowded areas and groups of people.

Stay close-to-home and travel with only those from your household.

Wash your hands often.

Come prepared and carry hand sanitizers, soaps, wipes and water.

Share the trail and warn other trail users of your presence as you pass.

Avoid touching your face, handshakes and hugs.

Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

Pack out what you pack in.

Be kind and considerate of others.

Stay home if you’re sick.

While these state parks are opening visitor centers, park offices, tours, programs, group camps, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, pools, and beaches remain closed.

If you have any questions you can contact Missouri State Parks at moparks@dnr.mo.gov and for more information you can go to the Missouri State Parks website.