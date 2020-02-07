Elementary student to receive award for writing book about how to be great parents

NIXA, Mo- Kyleigh Barboa, is living an author’s dream at the age of eight.

She has two books for sale on Amazon and is only in the second grade at Century Elementary.

But this story is not about her financial success as a writer; it’s about her book and how it has gained the attention of an organization based in St. Louis.

Do The Right Thing of Greater St. Louis is a St. Louis Police run organization that recognizes and rewards kids doing great things in their communities.

Tracy Hallquist is the Program Director for the organization.

“We get nominations, and then every month, we have a panel of judges who go through them and make a decision as to our top ten stories. Those top ten stories are then recognized at a special ceremony during the school year. And then the ones that are not chosen from one of those get a special packet mailed out to their school,” says Tracy.

Even though the organization is based in St. Louis, they are still honoring Kyleigh and her book “How to Be Great Parents: Through the Eyes of a Child.”

Kyleigh has received her packet and will be given the award by Major Tennis from the Nixa Police Department at an assembly Friday morning.

Her father and grandmother are both writers. Her grandmother, Linda Barboa, has been writing for years and says Kyleigh wanted to write with her at a very young age.

“Since she was born, she sees me sitting at my desk, and she decided she needed to have a desk by mine. So form the time she’s been about three, shes had a little desk set up in what she calls ‘our office,'” says Linda.

The book is a ‘how-to’ for parents on how to parent from a kids’ point of view.

There are 14 chapters on parenting written in 35 pages. The advice ranges from cooking to financial topics and even how to properly plan a parent’s date night. The book has sound advice with a little bit of sass sprinkled in for laughter.

Chapter nine is Kyleigh’s favorite.

“It’s good for parents to have time alone without the kids watching,” Kyleigh says as she reads her favorite part of the book.

She is excited but nervous about receiving the award tomorrow since it is in front of the whole school.

“How to Be Great Parents: Through the Eyes of a Child” isn’t her only book though, she has another, “My Name is CHIP.” This book is fictional but based on a true story about a dog her parents found near Nixa. Her publisher is already asking for a third book — the story of that one: mermaids.