Elementary school teacher turns handwashing into a game

Mo. — As COVID-19 has spread, there has been an added emphasis on handwashing, but keeping kids’ hands clean can be a challenge.

So one third grade teacher in Missouri has made it into a game

Shauna Woods says she has started using a stamp to challenge her class to practice good hygiene.

“Honestly, it was on Monday morning I had had the stamp for years and years I used it to stamp my books and other things, and I grabbed that told them to go wash their hands and I stamp their hand real quick and I just said, you have something on your hand now that you then have to try to wash off by the end of the day,” Woods said.

If the stamp is washed off at the end of the day, the kid gets a prize.

But it’s not just about the competition. Woods says she is also teaching the purpose behind it.

And for students like Addison Masters, that purpose is even more important.

“It’s really important for me because I have immune deficiencies so if I get sick, I can’t fight it off very well,” Masters said.

Woods said she hopes handwashing will become second nature for the kids to where they won’t need the stamp or the prizes.