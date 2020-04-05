Eldon Police make changes for COVID-19 safety

ELDON, Mo. — The Eldon Police Department and the Communication Department are taking extra precautions throughout the pandemic.
According to the Eldon Police Department Facebook page, the full staff is making a few changes to protect the staff and citizens from COVID exposure.
The following changes go into effect on Monday, April 6, 2020, for the duration of Governor Parson’s Stay at Home Order until notice.
- The lobby of the Public Safety Building will be closed. However, the department numbers will be located on the front door to the lobby for walk-ins to call Communications. People will be allowed in the building if its an emergency.
- Officers will be responding to homes if necessary unless it’s a non-emergency call and can be taken care of over the phone. Still, they will be answering all emergency calls for service in person.
- Upon arrival, the officer may ask the person to talk outside instead of preventing exposure between both.
- Officers may be wearing masks over their nose and mouth, but be sure they will be in uniform with both patches on arms and badge identified as an Eldon Police Officer.
- If contact with the officer, they may ask the person with no disrespect to wear a mask when communicating to prevent the virus spread.
- To ensure safety, officers will not be shaking anyone’s hand.
- When calling the Eldon Police Department at (573) 392-9111, press 0 and Communications will be answering the call.
- Avoid all COVID-19 rumors. If you need to be fully informed more about COVID-19 and Stay at Home order, visit the CDC website, Missouri Department of Health Website, or the Miller County Health Department.