Elderly woman killed in ‘suspicious’ fire suffered head trauma, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) — Investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest following a suspicious fire that happened Wednesday in north St. Louis.

Officers found 91-year-old Erline Pierce dead at her home in the 900 block of Riverview. Pierce suffered from burns and head trauma.

Police say they are looking for a blue window van with the passenger side slider door altered to have duct tape as the window.

Powerhouse SkyZoom4 was over the house and showed that the back is heavily damaged from the fire.

“She was a real kind woman, she was nice,” said Jerome Williams, who lives across the street. “This past weekend she was out raking her leaves. She always kept her yard pretty neat and clean.”

Homicide and Bomb and Arson investigators have been requested to assist the fire department.

“Any fatal fire it’s investigated not only by the fire department to determine the cause or origin of the fire but law enforcement obviously with the deceased person we want to be very thorough and make sure we dot all our Is and cross our Ts,” said Garron Mosby with the St. Louis City Fire Department.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.