Elderly Colorado wildfire victims died ‘in each other’s arms,’ family members say

Jessy Ellenberger made this photo from the deck of her home north of Granby, Colo., just before sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Residents in and around a gateway town to Rocky Mountain National Park have evacuated and the park was closed after one of several fires burning in northern Colorado exploded late Wednesday. The damage to the Grand Lake area from the East Troublesome Fire was not clear as of Thursday morning. (Jessy Ellenberger via AP)

(FOX) — Authorities in Colorado made a grim discovery Friday afternoon when they found the bodies of an elderly couple whose home was consumed in a raging wildfire two days earlier.

The victims were identified as Lyle Hileman, 86, and his wife Marylin Hileman, 84, who chose not to evacuate the area following alerts from local officials, FOX 31 of Denver reported.

“They were found in each other’s arms,” one of the couple’s grandchildren wrote on Twitter.

Thank you all for the love and support the last 24 hours. We're hoping tomorrow the Fire Chief will be able to get photos for us, if they can get back up there. — Taebear :: PalehornTea (@PalehornTea) October 23, 2020

“All offers to leave were refused,” family members wrote in a separate statement. “At 86 and 84 years of age, their only desire was to be together in the home they loved.”

NEW: Family of Lyle and Marilyn Hileman, 86 and 84, killed in the #EastTroublesomeFire, says they chose not to evacuate. "Their only desire was to be together in the home they loved" #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/cTnvRZgIiG — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 24, 2020

The Hilemans, who lived near Grand Lake in Grand County, were casualties of the East Troublesome Fire, which as of Friday night had grown to cover 188,000 acres since Oct. 14, FOX 31 reported.

It was ranked as the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history, behind only the Cameron Peak Fire, which was still burning as well, according to the station.