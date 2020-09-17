El Dorado Springs man dead after head-on collision

BATES COUNTY, Mo. — An El Dorado Springs man is dead after two vehicles collided head-on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 2:35 a.m. on Missouri B just one mile east of Interstate 49. MSHP reports that the accident occurred as James Beckman, 43, was heading westbound and crossed the centerline hitting a vehicle head-on that was traveling eastbound. Beckam was pronounced dead around two hours later.

The other driver was seriously injured from the accident and transported to the Bates County Memorial Hospital. Both vehicles in the accident were totaled, according to MSHP.

Beckman was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident while the other driver was.

Next of kin have been notified.