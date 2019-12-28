Eight people shot, two fatally, in music video “ambush”

Houston (CBS) – Two people were killed and six others were wounded Friday night when a group filming a music video was “ambushed” near Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Some of the wounded were being treated for “very serious injuries,” he said.

The sheriff said authorities received a call about a drive-by shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to what Gonzalez characterized as a residential neighborhood, where a group of males had been filming a music video in an office parking lot.

“There were other vehicles that were staged there and we believe they were filming some type of music video when, all of a sudden, basically they were ambushed, we believed by individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots into the parking lot area,” Gonzalez told reporters.

It’s unclear how many people opened fire. Gonzalez described the victims as Hispanic males who appeared to be in their early 20s.

More victims may have left the scene seeking medical help, according to the sheriff’s office, CBS affiliate KHOU reports.

The shooting scene stretched several blocks, the sheriff said, and it wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting.