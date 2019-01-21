Breaking News
Egypt TV Host Handed 12-month Jail Term After Interviewing Gay Man

by: Jack Guy and Nada Altaher, CNN

(CNN) – A court in Egypt sentenced a TV journalist to 12 months’ jail time on Sunday for “promoting homosexuality” after he interviewed a gay man, state-run media reported.

Mohammed al-Gheiti was also accused of “contempt of religion” after inviting the guest onto his show, according to Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram website.

Al-Gheiti also received a fine of 3,000 Egyptian pounds ($167) and will be placed under surveillance for one year after finishing his prison time, according to Al-Ahram.
The verdict, handed down by the misdemeanors court in Giza, can be appealed.

The sentence can be suspended pending the outcome of the appeal if al-Gheiti pays 1,000 Egyptian pounds ($56) in bail, lawyer Samir Sabri, who filed legal papers against the TV host, told AFP.

CNN has been unable to reach a lawyer for al-Gheiti.

Al-Gheiti has spoken out against homosexuality on multiple occasions.

The sentence relates to an August 2018 interview with a gay man as part of a show called “Wake Up” on the private station LTC TV.

With his face blurred to prevent identification, the man told al-Gheiti about homosexuality, his life as a sex worker and his relationship with another man.

Lawyers for the prosecution said that the show mentioned financial gains and the benefits of homosexuality, according to Al-Ahram.

The episode featured Mustafa Mekki, a journalist who said he posed as a gay man on the dating app Grindr to learn more about Egypt’s gay community.

“Many of the men I met through the application are unhappy with what they’ve involved themselves in and want to change their situation”, Mekki told al-Gheiti. “I met kids as young as 14.”

