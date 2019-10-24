Eggcellent news: Company in Springfield to add 50 new jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- An egg packaging plant in Springfield announced they are adding 50 new jobs to their team.

Vital Farms, based in Austin, Tx., has a Springfield location they call “Egg Central Station” where they take locally grown eggs and put them in cartons to ship out to stores across America.

Jennifer Gregg, Vice President of Operations in Springfield, says shortly after their launch in 2017, they knew they were going to need more room.

“Pretty quickly after we opened we realized that it wouldn’t be long before we expanded our production capacity.”

Vital Farms will be building an extra 64,000 sq. ft. of space, which is where the new jobs will be housed.

Gregg says currently they run about six million eggs a week and with the new expansion, they hope to more than double that to 20 million eggs a week.

“We won’t open the new expansion for probably another 18 months.”

That means you won’t be able to apply until summer 2021. Gregg says the new jobs they are hiring for are similar to what they have now.

“Folks doing everything from shipping and receiving, we’ll have quality assessment associates, folks working with our technology,” and several other egg-related job positions.

Gregg says they are already in the design phase of the expansion and will be breaking ground soon.

“We will be breaking ground right next door. We’ll build an entire expansion and then right when we’re ready we’ll take down the wall dividing the two facilities.”

For more about Vital Farms, click here.