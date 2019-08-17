Eerie dolls scattered around southeast Missouri could cause traffic issues

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Creepy dolls have been scattered around Jefferson County in southeast Missouri. Some are headless. Others look like crying children or babies with the hands sewn to the face with no face on it. Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel tells Missourinet affiliate KJFF in Festus the department is concerned someone might get hurt.

“Somebody thinks it’s funny. Somebody thinks it’s cute. It’s all fun and games until somebody stops thinking it’s a child in distress and gets hit trying to help out,” he says.

Crystal City Police Captain Mike Pruneau agrees.

“It’s just one of those situation where it becomes a danger is people stop and chicken neck and then getting hit,” says Pruneau.

Police want people who might see one of these mysterious dolls alongside a road to pay attention to their surroundings and watch out for oncoming traffic.