Educators are a little worried about how medical marijuana will impact the classroom

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri Educators are working to stay ahead of the game as medical marijuana regulations start to take shape in the Show-Me State.

Day two of the 2019 Safe Schools and Colleges Conference included a session on the impact marijuana laws will have in the classroom.

Ozarks First spoke with school leaders who said it’s important for employers to know what to look out for.

Some fear, with the rising popularity in vaping, students might feel tempted to vape marijuana on campus.

According to federal law, medical marijuana will not be allowed on campuses. If a student or staff member has a prescription for it, he or she would need to be off school premises to use the medication.

This is a developing story.