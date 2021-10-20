SPS magnet schools: What are they and how do you enroll your child in one

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Public Schools will be hosting an information meeting this week about the five magnet schools intended for unique learning possibilities.

Parents can learn more at an information night Thursday, October 21, at Kickapoo High School.

The five magnet schools available are:

Academy of Exploration at Discovery Center: Grade 5

Academy of Fine & Performing Arts: Grade 5

Health Sciences Academy @ Mercy: Grade 8

WOLF School: Grade 5

AgAcademy (new for 2022-2023): Grades 4-5

SPS says the night will feature presentations about the SPS magnet schools, an interactive fifth-grade exhibition and opportunities to meet magnet school teachers.

“This night is a real opportunity for families to come together and explore the many choices available for students at SPS magnet schools,” said Kelsey Brabo, director of choice programs. “Parents will get a real look into the possibilities that are available for SPS students with these unique learning programs, which are designed to ignite students’ passions and connect with student interests.”

Below is a rundown of times for the presentations:

Presentation for current fourth-graders: 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Optional program specific breakout sessions begin at 6:35 p.m.

Presentation for current third-graders: 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

AgAcademy Presentation for current seventh-graders: 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

These magnet schools will be for grades 4, 5 and 8 in the 2022-2023 school year.