Springfield Public Schools changes bus transportation policies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As summer break comes to a close for kids in Springfield they’re going into the year with brand new bus transportation rules.

The Springfield Public Schools District says before the changes it had one of the most restrictive policies in the state on who could take the bus to school.

Families had to live three miles or more from their kid’s schools to be eligible to take the school bus. Springfield Public Schools changed the start time for elementary, middle, and high school this year so that more students could have the option of school bus transportation.

The new change allows 3,000 additional high schoolers to use a school bus to get to and from school.

” Students who have been walking, some over three miles to school each and every day,” said Stephen Hall, chief communications officer. “Their parents may or may not have a reliable car that would allow them to drop their child off at school every day. So when you think about children walking three-plus miles to school, they may or may not have a sidewalk. That’s not optimal, that’s not necessarily safe for our students.”

Those new start times for schools are: