OTC will not increase tuition costs for 2021-2022 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Students at Ozarks Technical Community College will not have a tuition increase for the upcoming school year.

At its monthly meeting Monday, the OTC Board of Trustees adopted the administration’s recommendation to hold tuition flat for the 2021-2022 school year.

“The board agrees with college leadership that now is not the time to raise tuition,” said OTC Board Chair John Gentry in a press release. “As our community emerges from the pandemic, we need to remove barriers to education so students can receive the training they need to enter the workforce.”

The tuition rates for the current school year were adopted on June 1, 2020.