OTC distributes over $3 million to students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Ozarks Technical Community College will distribute $3.4 million to its students starting on Friday, March 26.

The funds were made available to the college from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, which is part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

According to a press release, Students who are eligible to receive Pell Grants will receive $465. All other students will receive $400.

“The past year has been stressful for everyone physically, emotionally and economically,” said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC chancellor. “I am thankful we can distribute these funds to our students to provide some relief for those who have suffered financial hardships.”

In 2020, OTC distributed $3,975,331 to students in the form of grants. Plus, the college allocated an additional $176,405 in HEERF I grants for students who required emergency funding.