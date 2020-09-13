Missouri substitute teacher requirements relaxed temporarily

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is temporarily making it easier for people to become substitute teachers in anticipation of a potential shortage because of the pandemic.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the Missouri State Board of Education signed off on letting people with a high school diploma or equivalent complete a 20-hour state-approved substitute teacher online training to become eligible. Before they needed to complete 60 college credit hours for a substitute certificate.

Frontline Education, the vendor administering the training, said that 734 people have participated in the online training as of Thursday.

