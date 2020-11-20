Hands-on learning for high school students offered by Ozark Technical Community College

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Ozarks Technical Community College is hoping to get high school students interested in earning more college credit.

This week the college hosted a virtual event called “Explore OTC.”

First held in 2018, the program gives high school sophomores a look at educational opportunities they can take advantage of as juniors and seniors through OTC’s career center and middle college.

Close to 1,000 students participated in the event.

Qualified students can earn an average of 40 hours of free college credits of career-specialized technical education programs. Students also participate in hands-on learning taught by local industry experts.

Matt Hudson serves as a dean for OTC and says students have a unique opportunity right now to set themselves up for long-term success.

“Honestly it’s getting students kind of educated about what opportunities there are out there,” Hudson said. “We have lots of dominant things in the Springfield area you know healthcare, education, retail, are industries that people recognize but there’s a whole other industry that most people don’t know about in manufacturing or construction you know skilled technical sciences even things to support healthcare.”

The program is offered at roughly 20 school districts in the area. Families interested in learning more can meet with their student’s high school counselor.