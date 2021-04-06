Fall semester will look more normal at MSU, according to university’s president

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University President Clif Smart says the fall semester at MSU will look more normal than it has in over a year.
Smart expects high enrollment for online classes and campus activities to return to how they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smart says most staff members will be back on campus and there will be a new wellness incentive program for MSU employees. Employees will receive more than a $300 discount on their 2022 health insurance premiums if they receive the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine this year.
Smart went over all the new guidelines at the University’s virtual town hall.