POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — President of College of the Ozarks will be transitioning to chancellor starting June 1, 2022.

Jerry C. Davis has been the president of the college since 1988, after having served as president of Alice Lloyd College in Pipa Passes Kentucky for 11 years. His tenure of 44 years in the college presidency is among the longest in the United States.

“The Board of Trustees of College of the Ozarks, in recognition of the significant contribution Dr. Jerry C. Davis has made to the College during his 33-year tenure, has granted Dr. Davis’ request for a change in status to the chancellor of College of the Ozarks effective June 1, 2022,” said Board Chairman General Terrence R. Dake. “In this capacity, Dr. Davis will continue to serve the institution that he has grown and shepherded into a school of national prominence.”

“My heart and soul have been dedicated to the success of College of the Ozarks for over three decades,” Davis said. “My commitment to the school is as strong as ever, but I have decided to transition into the role of chancellor to focus on visiting the increasing numbers of friends and donors across the country. I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I have no doubt our next president will build upon the successful momentum generated by our outstanding faculty, staff, and students.”

Since 1988, the institution, called Hard Work U, by the Wall Street Journal in 1973 has received national acclaim.

The College has five institutional pillars, which include academic, Christian, cultural, vocational, and patriotic. Davis solidified the patriotic pillar of College of the Ozarks by establishing the Patriotic Education Travel Program, creating a patriotic education curriculum, honoring Veterans on campus, and building Patriots Park.