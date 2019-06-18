Eden Village was not approved for the five acres to build more homes for the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — During the Springfield City Council meeting, Eden Village was not approved the five acres of land on West Division.

The council voted 5 to 3 in favor, but unfortunately, six votes were needed to pass.

Being one vote away for Nate Schueter, the chief operating officer of Eden Village, is disappointing, “Because of the way that the zoning played out with the ‘not in my back yard’ movement, we actually need a super majority”

In earlier council meetings, people in opposition to this bill say they don’t believe that property is a suitable place for Eden Village.

According to the businesses around the current Eden Village, there haven’t been any problems and the residents are great neighbors.

Johnathan Fisher, resident of Eden Village, is thankful for the help of the tiny homes, “They’ve given me multiple opportunities to establish my dignity back as a human being again, not being just another face in the crowd as being homeless.”

Schueter says that they will continue to build tiny homes on other properties, “Our faith and our ability to pursue a city where nobody sleeps outside, our ability to develop our vision will never be hinged on one specific piece of property or three elected officials.”